Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Yext worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 201,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Yext by 70.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 281,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Yext stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,666.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

