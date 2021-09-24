Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

