Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report sales of $6.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $23.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $313.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,941,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 265,946 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Acutus Medical by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

