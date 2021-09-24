Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $73.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.02 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $76.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $303.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $324.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $334.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $366.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

