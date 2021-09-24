Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 14,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

