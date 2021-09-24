Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce $13.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.24 million and the lowest is $13.19 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,075. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

