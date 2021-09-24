Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOMD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,973. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

