Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.64. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

