Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce $471.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.50 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $437.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

AIMC stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $55.01. 233,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,128. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth $49,759,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

