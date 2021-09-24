Zacks: Analysts Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.85 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $20.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,398,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

