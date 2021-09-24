Zacks: Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $5.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $21.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.06.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 106,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 1,168,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

