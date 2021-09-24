Zacks: Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $5.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $21.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.06.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 106,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 1,168,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.