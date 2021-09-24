Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Illumina reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 200,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after purchasing an additional 124,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $433.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

