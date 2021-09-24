Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post sales of $16.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $37.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $90.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,871. The company has a market capitalization of $345.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

