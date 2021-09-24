Zacks: Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

