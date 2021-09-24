Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

