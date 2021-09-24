Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post sales of $424.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $632.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,078,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

