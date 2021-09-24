Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.02). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $447.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.11. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

