Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Snap reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,179,293.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock valued at $300,417,072.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

