Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tricida by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

