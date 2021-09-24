Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $376.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $380.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. 110,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,121. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

