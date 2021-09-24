Zacks: Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Groupon reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 873,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,301. Groupon has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.44 million, a PE ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $220,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.