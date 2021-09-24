Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

HJLI opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HJLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.