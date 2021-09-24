Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

REPH opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.