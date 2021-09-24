Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALIZY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ALIZY stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

