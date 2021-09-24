Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Sell

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

GWRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $426.39 million, a PE ratio of 157.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 1,878 shares of company stock valued at $33,598 over the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 53.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

