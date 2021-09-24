Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Hold

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LE opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $837.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 29.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

