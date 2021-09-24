Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPHA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of IPHA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $554.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

