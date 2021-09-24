Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $12.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.04. 932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). Research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $109,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.