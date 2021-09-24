Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $381,054.87 and $11,461.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00123249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044171 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

