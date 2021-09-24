ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock.

ZIM stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,401,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,036,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after purchasing an additional 988,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,682,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

