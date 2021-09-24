Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,726,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 237,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,175. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

