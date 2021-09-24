Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.00. 11,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,078. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

