Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.24.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $878.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Zogenix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Zogenix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

