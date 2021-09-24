Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $276.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

