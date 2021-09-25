-$0.06 EPS Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Intellicheck by 69.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Intellicheck by 196.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

IDN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,151. The stock has a market cap of $170.27 million, a PE ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

