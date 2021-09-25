$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $44.96 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $889.40 million, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 97,516.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

