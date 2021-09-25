$0.19 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.29. 476,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,894,971 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

