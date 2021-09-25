-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PROS posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PROS by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 17.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 109,410.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 32.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

PROS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 198,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,577. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.