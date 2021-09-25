$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,554,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $218,125,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. 108,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

