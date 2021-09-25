-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on NGM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 534,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,168. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

