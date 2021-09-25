$0.39 EPS Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

