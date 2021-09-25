-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

OMGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.