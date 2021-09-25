-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

OMGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

