$0.67 EPS Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.55. 826,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,873. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.