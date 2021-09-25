-$0.75 EPS Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.71). Atreca reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $6.71 on Monday. Atreca has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 461,015 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 198,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

