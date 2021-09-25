-$1.10 EPS Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 696,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,015. The stock has a market cap of $959.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.