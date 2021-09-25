-$1.10 EPS Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 696,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,015. The stock has a market cap of $959.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.