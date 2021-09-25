$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WestRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,405,000 after buying an additional 264,941 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

