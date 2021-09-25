$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 269,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

