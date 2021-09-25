$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $151.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

