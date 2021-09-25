$10.53 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post sales of $10.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.34 million. Merus reported sales of $8.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $40.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at about $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. 63,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,332. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

