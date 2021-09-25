13,320 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

APO opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,424,920 shares of company stock worth $143,310,486. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.